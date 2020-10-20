Earlier this year the Idaho Legislature voted to protect women and girls in sports, with House Bill 500, which allows only biological girls to play in girls sports in high school and college in Idaho. I testified for this bill in both the House and the Senate committees because sports are important in my family. My wife played college volleyball and was honored to have her jersey retired at New Mexico State University. A jersey retirement is one of the highest awards an athlete can receive. Had biological boys been allowed to compete with or against her, she may not have even made her college team.
Our son, a former Post Register Player of the Year, just finished his college basketball career, being team captain for the last two years. For a time, he was the best Division 1 shooter in the country. It would be completely unfair to Idaho girls had he been allowed to play in their division.
I was shocked that people that came to the committee hearings in opposition to HB 500. Dozens of people testified that boys should be allowed to play in girls’ divisions. Thankfully HB 500 passed, and, as expected, is winding its way through the court system now. I am confident it will become law.
I was proud that Rep. Barbara Ehardt took the lead in writing and sponsoring this common sense bill. I wholeheartedly urge voters in District 33 to vote for and re-elect Barbara Ehardt. Early voting is now open.
Brian Stutzman
Ammon