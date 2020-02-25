As a family physician practicing in rural Idaho, I know firsthand how Rep. Bryan Zollinger’s HB 507 will be detrimental to the health of our communities as we already face a crisis in access to health care services.
Access to family planning health care is critical to decreasing risks for pregnancy-related illness, injury and death. We are amidst a national crisis in maternal mortality, and research is clear that when patients face barriers to access to contraceptive use and pre-pregnancy planning, maternal and infant outcomes worsen.
The full scope of reproductive health care visits helps patients avoid or treat sexually transmitted infections, cervical cancer, breast cancer and other common health conditions with avoidable poor outcomes if left undiagnosed and untreated.
By defunding access to certain health care providers because they provide a full scope of reproductive health services, including abortion, this bill stands in the way of the right all citizens should have to the provider of their choice.
The effect of this bill would be to tell thousands of Idahoans that they are not allowed to choose the provider with whom to have these crucial conversations and care. Politicians have no place in the patient-provider relationship and should stop inserting themselves as barriers to accessing primary care for our fellow Idahoans. Our legislators should instead focus on passing legislation that increases access to this necessary health care, not on harming patients and families.
Caitlin Gustafson
McCall