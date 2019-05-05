“Think globally, act locally.”
How much do you recycle? How often do you throw recyclable trash away? Many people would have to say no to these questions.
There are also only 34.4 percent of Americans that actually recycle, and all of the trash that recycled is only 34 percent leaving 254 million pounds of trash going to landfills.
We can start recycling and cleaning the Earth right here in Idaho. Even though Idaho has the lowest amount of waste per person in the U.S., we can still make the Earth even cleaner.
One-hundred thirty-three tons of waste is taken to the transfer station in Idaho and there needs to be an awareness about this because that is over 260,000 pounds of trash and, after that garbage is done at the transfer station, it is headed for the landfills. There definitely needs to be an awareness of garbage developed in Idaho.
Ashlyn H.
Idaho Falls