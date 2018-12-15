"Tis the season” when dogs and cats, some of which were Christmas presents last year, will be "dumped" because it's Christmas and time for new puppies and kittens. Scores of puppies will be offered for sale in our local papers and on the internet without a care as to the type of home into which they are placed.
Let me offer some advice for puppy buyers and some reasons that you should run in the opposite direction rather than purchase a puppy from a particular seller.
The law requires a seller's permit anytime someone sells more than one puppy. Ask to see it.
Don't be fooled by the picture of the cute pup on the net. You should see the terrible circumstances in which many of these puppies are raised.
If the seller won't let you come to their home and see the parents and where and how the puppy was raised, walk away. Never meet them in a parking lot.
Puppies should not be sold younger than 8 weeks. In many states, it's the law. Puppies need the socialization learned in being with their littermates to avoid future behavior problems. Demand to see the vet records.
Many people will feel that they are "rescuing" a puppy by buying it anyway (can't tell you how many times I have heard that one). You did rescue that puppy and sealed the fate of hundreds more.
Those who are getting rid of pets for a new puppy — shame on you.
Andi Elliott
Hamer