Thank you, Post Register, for providing this opportunity to get better acquainted with our representatives through their own evaluation of this year's session as published in Sunday's paper.
One observation: Most were focused on the important areas of financing, education and practical matters of the state. A few were proud of spurious matters like potential foreign legal intervention and protecting the nation's border. This is an Idaho state Legislature and taxpayers should know that the time spent in Boise is judiciously used for the most pressing state issues.
One very important item that not one of our legislators mentioned is the attempt to shut down the initiative process. This boggles the mind. They say, "We don't want to have the problems of California or Oregon," but this is Idaho. They say, "Rural people need better input." What better input can you have than voting? Publishing the position of our legislators on this subject would be informative.
Election of legislators is a ways out, but I will keep this commentary page for reference.
Jill Ecklesdafer
Idaho Falls