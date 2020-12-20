I understand in Biden's acceptance speech, he asked for unification among Trump supporters. That was offensive. How can you ask me to respect your president when you have spent four years disrespecting my president?
Four years ago Trump asked for unity. Congressional members of the Democratic Party boycotted his inauguration. They created a false Russian dossier aimed at impeachment. The speaker of the house ripped his State of the Union speech on public TV. They went through a sham impeachment due to a phone call. He received blame for a pandemic he had nothing to do with. Democrat leaders encouraged rioting and looting. I could go on.
I will not unify with the Democrats and will give Biden the same respect my president has received.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton