R.F. Bonney continues to claim that President Trump is a racist with their piece “So, Trump is not a racist?”
My question, in turn, is: “Who is the real racist?”
The answer is obvious. It is apparent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Here are a few racial gems, with exact quotes, from Biden:
— “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
— “You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” (That’s in reference to President Obama.)
— “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.”
— “In Delaware, the largest growth in population is Indian-Americans moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”
Biden’s last quote is especially irritating to me since I once lived in Delaware. Many of my fellow Delawareans were immigrants. They all spoke perfect English. Some had foreign accents, but pointing that out is disingenuous and racist.
I challenge Bonney and their political peers to admit that Biden is a bigot. After reading the damning quotes above, for them not to do so is a sign of ignorance, plus a lack of political honesty and integrity.
Bob Ziel
Rigby