I’ve heard it said that Joe Biden is a nice old man and, if elected, will sit in his cell in the White House wearing a mask. He will say nice politically correct things to make people feel good. The country will be run by Kamala Harris and the Bernie Sanders wing of the party.
I feel Biden is just being used as a prop to get votes. Trump’s personality and opinions may cause many to dislike him as a person, but I feel he has surrounded himself with good people. In spite of it all, he seems to love his country and its people. Trump has been strong enough to withstand all the opposition that has been thrown at him during the last three years. Trump is Trump. It amazes me to read and hear the hatred many have toward him. Those who want to live in a socialist society will vote for Biden.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton