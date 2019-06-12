Bigfoot better than Donald Trump 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Why aren't people trusting of Bigfoot?He is more believable and good looking than Donald Trump. Roy Reynolds Idaho Falls Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments News Trending Today Logan Police arrest eastern Idaho pursuit suspect after chase into fields Shelley man arrested with 900 grams of liquid meth Wolves are killing pet goats, border collies and llamas near communities Wyatt Remington has early lead in bull riding Potato hotel paying dividends for Idaho farmers Two recovering from Friday accident that claimed two lives $439 hospital bill leads to two-year legal battle with Medical Recovery Services BMH welcomes new ob-gyn in Blackfoot First two state rodeo champs decided Four get probation on felony charges Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.