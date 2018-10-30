I noticed of course that you were in favor of Prop 2, but you endorsed a candidate that was against it. Makes me wonder if the left hand knows what the right hand is doing.
Also regarding my spouse's lack of endorsement, he does not like anyone to run unopposed. His opponent chose not to attend a one-on-one debate with him.
Why? Maybe the fact he has not one but 4 degrees, St. Johns's, University of Pennsylvania, University of Missouri and ISU. Not one of these is easy to achieve.
He retired as a captain in the Dental Corp USN after 25 years, went back to school and obtained an education degree, and taught high school biology and zoology for 10 years. He has given most of his life to service.
There was a huge error not to mention the fact that Pat Tucker took a tragedy and turned it into service to the schools of Idaho Falls. After losing her daughter Cady, she started Cady's Run, and it has grown every year to many willing to support her endeavors. She also gives a full 1-year scholarship to Hope Lutheran, her daughter's school. She has given 15 defibrillators to the schools thus far and one has saved a teacher's life. Quite an accomplishment.
All the candidates ran with the thought of health care, educations and keeping our public lands public. If you had taken the time to go to each of their sites you would have seen issues that benefit all. It seems you wrote without doing homework.
Lenorah de Angelis
Idaho Falls