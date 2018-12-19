Looks like the Post Register has ransomed Bob Franken from the liberal left pound.
He is now free to roam with a special red hat and MAGA apparel.
He continues to try to nip at the rear of the duly elected president by any crude and divisive rhetoric he can parody.
Too back for the lack of civility and a rabid attempt to divide. Barking in that manner and that loud leaves little chance for debate.
Alert animal control for recapture. Let's check his rhetoric before he escapes again.
Gene Kantack
Idaho Falls