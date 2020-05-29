Bonneville County Elections' Office perform duties well May 29, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kudos to the employees of the Bonneville County Elections' Office for the excellence, courtesy and patience with which they perform their duties.Dennis A. and Sharen Green Peterson Idaho Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the Class of 2020 It's time to graduate for the Class of 2020! View our special section to see profiles of graduates, read news from around the area, and submit a profile of your own favorite graduate! View profiles News Trending Today Grizzly mauls mountain biker near Big Sky, Mont. Celebrate Blackfoot given green light Sato, James Graduation plans around Bingham County listed Rose Bridge needing work Open letter to Mayor Casper and the Idaho Falls City Council Inmate charged for assaulting deputy in local jail Thunder Ridge class president helped plan graduation between shifts Miracle recovery: Pocatello woman, family reflect on astounding health turnaround Fangsrud, Matthew Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.