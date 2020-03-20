Boo hoo hoo. If it wasn’t so pathetic, it would be hilarious.
Without fail, every time a sensible, logical and true article comes out that disagrees with the elitist, holier than thou, Bonneville County Republican Party self-serving hierarchy — be it a bill to protect ordinary citizens from predatory debt collectors, protection of the right of the citizens to propose various initiatives for the betterment or protection of the state’s citizens or land, Medicaid for the needy, etc. — the articles with cries of foul or “you’re all wrong” come streaming out.
Thank God we now have a governor who, so far at least, considers the wants, needs and interests of all the people and the state of Idaho, not just the select few. And he does this with no help from the Bonneville County elected supposedly politicians, including our inept lieutenant governor, gun-toting, publicity-seeking, or various sexual related objectives or just an overblown ego composition of representatives.
The real sad part of this is as long as people just vote Republican or Democrat with no thought or interest of the person’s history, background, experience, integrity, sincerity or compassion, we will continue to get much less than the best.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls