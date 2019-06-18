The Bonneville County Sheriff’s office is failing in its obligation to provide the basic services needed by county residents specifically in the driver’s license office. The office is woefully understaffed and working in a facility inadequate to support the driver's license identification needs, which will become even more acute as the population grows and the more people come to the realization that they need a Star Card. The county leadership needs to correct this situation as soon as possible.
Gary Groenewold
Idaho Falls