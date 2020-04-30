Interesting to read the editorial from Diane and John Jensen where they assert they are the fair and neutral arbiters of who is a local Republican.
As the campaign manager for Kevin Cook, I found it amusing that they claim that Mr. Cook’s refusal to attend a Bonneville County Republican Central Committee debate somehow means he is not a Republican through and through. He is pro-life, pro-constitution and pro-gun. Kevin has deep roots in Bonneville County, and his concerns are your concerns. So why did he decline their debate invitation?
The invitation came from local medical debt collector lawyer Bryan Smith, and he is an officer for the BCRCC. The BCRCC’s local legislative chair is Doyle Beck. Both contributed the maximum to Kevin Cook’s opponent. That means they are biased to begin with and that was a key reason why Kevin declined their debate. He did participate in the one hosted by the local chamber, the City Club and local association of realtors.
Of note, not one other candidate opposed by Smith and Beck participated in the BCRCC debate.
Jeff Townsend
Idaho Falls