Bonneville GOP seeking to control city
To Idaho Falls city leaders:
Leadership of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee just publicly threatened you at Thursday’s City Council meeting. Why? Because the Central Committee wants absolute control over elections and the candidates who get elected.
Their resolution, which was read into the public record, claimed the need for the runoff is to assure that elected city leaders represent the majority of Idaho Falls citizens. The most recent runoff for mayor proved that the majority voted the same in both the general and runoff elections. The runoff was redundant and unnecessary.
John Snyder
Idaho Falls