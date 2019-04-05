Yes, our country has a crisis on its hands and Congress is doing nothing to stop the 100,000 illegals due to cross our borders this month. To add insult to injury, welcome signs are being waved welcoming immigrants in English, Spanish and Arabic. The gated border is only one entry, but many come across the border where no walls exist, so they are unvetted, no one knows who they are or where they are headed. Are they sick? Will they die, as others have done, in the desert?
If that weren't enough, the fentanyl that is confiscated is enough to kill every American four times over. And that is just what gets caught.
It is time for the president, whose primary job is to protect us, to shut down the border, stop all payments to Mexico and others south of the border until they control their own borders. Enough people have died from Chinese and cartel drugs and illegal immigrants who end up in more criminal activities. We don't need them in our prisons nor on our welfare system, but maybe that is the point — to overwhelm the system.
Is that what Congress wants? Make your voice heard.
Lynda A.W. Edwards
Idaho Falls