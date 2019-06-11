Poor Bryan D. Smith. Unselfishly manning the battlements against the scourge of a minimum wage, rampaging socialists and Mayor Casper’s onerous civic policies, he must now face an insurrection in the Republican ranks. How dare Stephanie Mickelsen have the temerity to “ooze misinformation” questioning his party leadership?
What is a reasonably good-looking, middle-age, middle-class, straight, white male to do to earn the respect and understanding for which he strives?
Hang in there, brother. I feel for you. Hopefully, one day you shall receive your just deserts.
James Patten
Shelley