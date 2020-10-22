East Idaho’s most infamous lawyer recently wrote “Travis Oler is still a Democrat”, about a candidate that seemed to try to hide that he’s a Democrat. I thought that was interesting, so I checked his website and found Oler only says it on one page. However, his opponent doesn’t mention her party anywhere on her site. I don’t think the whole thing was worth getting all twisted up and writing a column about it as Bryan Smith did.
The only part that is worth attention is Bryan Smith’s use of sneer quotes when he wrote “…and says he’s a ‘veteran.’” Quotation marks can be used when quoting a term someone else used, as I just did. However, it usually implies mocking, skepticism, doubt, and distrust, especially when surrounded by other negative writing. Used in his context, they’re called scare quotes, finger quotes, and air quotes. Bryan Smith is saying there’s something dubious about Oler being a veteran. Does Bryan Smith have evidence to question Oler’s military service? Bryan Smith insinuates a profoundly serious claim without proof. Either put up or shut up, Bryan Smith. Only someone as classless as Bryan Smith, who never served in our military, would make such a libelous comment.
I’m personally offended as a veteran myself. Bryan Smith went too far this time, and I hope he quickly apologizes to Oler and Post Register readers.
Kirk Hings
Idaho Falls