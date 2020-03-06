Bryan Zollinger has made it a practice to prey on those that cannot defend themselves from his questionably nefarious collection tactics to help medical providers against those horrible young people that may not even have stable housing situations to receive their medical bills and court summons at.
Now he's joined forces with the elite moral majority, most of which either never had wombs or are well past their childbearing years, to make it even harder for the mostly young and defenseless to get proper health care and have control over their reproductive tracts. If they are all barefoot and pregnant and raising those babies, they sure will not have time to put up much of a fight. Wake up Idaho.
Well done, Post Register, for the March 1 editorial.
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls