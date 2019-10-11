It appears the California water supply has been contaminated. Nancy Pelosi believes youth 16 years old should be allowed to vote, yet the human brain does not fully mature until age 25, which would result in more unseasoned voters at the polls. Kamala Harris floats the idea that Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the KKK are alike.
You do not have to go to law school to know that is total nonsense. And Adam Schiff makes numerous, ongoing statements without any basis of fact. Plus California has decided they are a special case and intend to allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals in violation of long-standing NCAA rules.
Let's hope this ailment does not reach Idaho.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls