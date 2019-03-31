It is profoundly disturbing to see the legislators who were elected to represent us now trying to deny us the constitutional right to be able to put initiatives on the ballot. Several years ago, they had put major restrictions on citizens’ ability to do so. They are now working to make it impossible to have any future initiatives on the ballot. The majority of Idahoans are frustrated with the lack of action regarding Medicaid expansion for 6 years by the legislators. It was very difficult to put Prop 2 on the ballot, but many many people worked extremely hard to so.
Writing or calling our representatives will have no effect. Their minds are closed to facts and the will and constitutional rights of the people. I strongly suggest that we all call and/or write to Gov. Little. Contact friends and family to do the same. If these restrictions pass, our only hope to keep our rights to have ballot initiatives is for the governor to veto the bill.
Now that the bill has passed, I believe that everyone who worked so very hard to get Prop 2 passed will be joined by many others to work equally hard to replace these legislators who are so arrogant and dismissive of Idaho citizens.
Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls