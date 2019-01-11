Senator Risch, do you have the character and fortitude to fill the shoes of your predecessors, Borah and Church? If so, urge McConnell to vote on a funding bill and send it to the president, despite his threats to veto any bill that doesn't include $5.7 billion to fund his wall.
In his address to the nation, the president called this a humanitarian crisis. Ninety-four percent of the DHS budget will stop this humanitarian crisis and provide border security if there's a compromise at $2.5 billion for the wall.
Are you prepared to tell us that you will shut down our government and put this country's border security at risk for $3 billion?
That decision belongs to the president; not to you, the Senate or the House.
Please do your job.
John Snyder
Idaho Falls