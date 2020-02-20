On Friday evening when I arrived home, I received a letter in the mail from the Community Development Services stating I have 10 days to get a car in my driveway licensed, or I will be fined until it is done. I have a problem with this letter.
First, I knew of no such law, and where was the courtesy visit from someone regarding this issue? Second, the vehicle belongs to my neighbor. I let him use my driveway so it would be off the street and not in the way of the snowplows.
Third, and firstmost, why do I get a citation for a car off the road and not blocking the snowplows or neighbors when there are two cars on my street and cars on adjourning streets that are plowed in because they did not remove their vehicles as mandated by the city?
What happened to towing these cars off so the plows are able to plow our streets? Why should the people of Idaho Falls obey a law when it is not enforced? This has been a well know law but is not being enforced.
However, for people like me, who have at least moved cars off the streets into our own driveways and not causing a problem, we are fined after three days up to $150 dollars a day until the situation has been rectified.
I feel the city of Idaho Falls needs to make the community aware of this policy and enforce the ones you talk about all the time. A little secret I learned is that it is the animal control patrolling the streets to find these violations.
Carol Parker
Idaho Falls