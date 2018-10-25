Voters who have health care as a priority issue need to think about voting Democratic on November 6. Those who will vote yes for Medicaid expansion most likely think that once Prop 2 passes it automatically becomes law and supports the citizens in the gap to be able to get health insurance.
Doubtful.
I read in the Post Register that State Representative Barb Ehardt will not support Medicaid Expansion. The Legislature will still most likely work to effect a less than total implementation.
Another health care reason to vote Democratic this election cycle is the still existing nonsupport the Republican party has shown for insurance to cover preexisting conditions (such as pregnancy, diabetes, high blood pressure, mental health issues).
Still one more reason to think about voting Democratic this time is the recent declaration by the U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky., that there will need to be Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid reform to handle the increasing deficit. Senator McConnell made this statement just this past week.
Are you counting on Social Security and Medicare during your retirement years?
Galyn Todd
Idaho Falls