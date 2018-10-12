Central service professionals are being celebrated for their commitment to patient safety during International Central Service Week, Oct. 14-20. The International Association of Healthcare Central Service Materiel Management has served more than 27,000 Central Service professionals in the US and abroad.
Central service professionals are members of the health care team responsible for the cleaning and sterilization of surgical instruments that are essential for patient safety. If you or someone you love has undergone a surgical procedure, a Central service professional was directly responsible for the cleaning and sterilization of the instruments used throughout your operation.
Please join us in honoring these dedicated professionals by celebrating International Central Service Week.
Brenda Prudent
Idaho Falls