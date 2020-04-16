This week, Idahoans across the state are honoring young children and those who care for them during Week of the Young Child. WOYC is an annual, nationwide celebration that focuses public attention on the needs of young children and their families while recognizing the importance of the programs and services that meet those needs.
Early childhood programs serve as Idaho’s economic backbone. In the best of times, these programs are vital in serving the needs of hard-working families and young children. The challenges we are facing today drives home the importance of childcare and increased awareness about the impact these programs have on our society.
In Idaho, nearly two-thirds of parents with children younger than five are working and need safe, trustworthy and affordable childcare. Access to high-quality, affordable childcare allows parents the freedom to work without disruptions to their employment. During this pandemic, with all its challenges, it’s clear that quality childcare supports both children and the businesses where their parents work.
The value that early childhood educators have on young children’s lives and their families cannot be overstated. These educators provide priceless support for hard-working parents and families. Their role as loving caregivers and experienced educators is something that we should all recognize.
Across Idaho, 27 cities and four school districts have issued proclamations to celebrate Week of the Young Child. Join with us from April 11-17 as we celebrate young children in Idaho and recognize the early childhood educators, who too often don’t receive the recognition they deserve.
Beth Oppenheimer
Boise