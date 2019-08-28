Aug. 23 would have been Kenneth Gardner's 100th birthday. My dad came to Idaho Falls in the 1950s with a little family in tow. In 1961, he became a small business owner by founding Electrical Wholesale Supply Company. Idaho Falls has been a wonderful place to raise families and reap the benefits of hard work and be successful in whatever profession you choose. For any who knew him as student, husband, father, salesman, churchman and small business entrepreneur, his motto was always, “A deal is not good unless it is fair to all.”
Gary Gardner
Draper, Utah