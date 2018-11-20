"Even a burrito can be dangerous." Mayor Rebecca Casper Oct. 11 Council Meeting
Forget freedom and individual responsibility, our city rulers have passed another redundant and unenforceable law. Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) finds no reductions in crashes after texting laws take effect, nevertheless, government wants more control over us. The result is the opposite. Crash incidents related to texting have gone up since cellphones have been banned for drivers. Drivers are prone to hold their phone below the dash to hide from the police.
Drive down 17th Street and see all the driver's opinion of this bogus law. Just like the ridiculous gun control and drug laws, this is proof that government force can't change or mold human behavior. Besides, government shouldn't make judgments about what we are likely to do. That's the job of insurance companies.
Tim Urling
Idaho Falls