My hat is off to our City Council for putting public safety first, and outlawing cellphone use while driving in Idaho Falls. I think most would agree that this one really is a no-brainer.
But then Neal Larson bemoans this latest government effort to “control others." Really? Is it just too much trouble for me to pull over for a minute to take a phone call or to check my bank account balance? Would Mr. Larson also oppose our existing laws prohibiting driving while intoxicated, or requiring drivers to use their headlights at night, as government overreach? Perhaps he would leave such things to personal driver discretion. But as Mr. Larson correctly points out, driving is a privilege, not a universal right.
Let’s face it, cellphone use behind the wheel has become a serious problem nationwide, right up there with DUI. And lacking a statewide law to deal with it, I am grateful our City Council has taken this positive step.
Jeffrey Forbes
Idaho Falls