As many have hopefully noticed, throughout downtown Idaho Falls, the gray traffic cabinets along Yellowstone Highway and Broadway in the downtown district have been wrapped with local artists’ artwork.
This artwork was generously provided by The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho from their Permanent Collection. With the local artists’ permission, the museum coordinated the use of the artwork, along with the Idaho Falls Downtown Development’s Public Art Committee.
The final piece of the puzzle to launch this project earlier this spring was to secure the funding. The CHC Foundation generously granted the project $8,500 with matching funds provided by the Idaho Falls Historic Downtown Foundation of $5,000.
Without the funding from the CHC Foundation, this project would not have been possible to execute. This project is a wonderful Idaho Falls story because of the collaboration with the local volunteers, incredible artists and the staff with Sign Pro who have all worked with close attention to detail to execute this project.
We truly have a special community here in Idaho Falls. We are grateful to the CHC Foundation’s support and vision for supporting the efforts of beautifying downtown and continuing the work of many leaders and organizations. Thank you CHC Foundation!
Catherine Smith
Executive Director, Idaho Falls Downtown Development
