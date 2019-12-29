A recent paper had a second article about affordable housing.
The article is completely missing the point — don't build cheaper housing (it can't be done, profitably) or subsidize one person's standard of living at the expense of the rest of us. The solution to affordable housing is to make yourself have the ability to have a high enough income to be able to afford what you think is a decent standard of living.
If one person can only afford $1 a month and the cost of decent housing is $2 a month, then find someone else who can only afford $1 a month and "buddy-up" with that person. Maybe the two of them could find housing that is acceptable.
My fictitious example goes for families too. The term "multi-generational" comes to mind.
I have no political party affiliation but have observed that the welfare industry accepts too many customers who could or should be standing more on their own two feet and not being leeches on society.
My feelings may not be politically correct, but that's what I've observed.
Doug Stutzman
Idaho Falls