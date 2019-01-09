A continuing education opportunity, Friends For Learning, has been allowing the retired and over 50 population to continue learning, growing and exercising well into their twilight years. If you are interested in continued growth, look at the web site: friendsforlearning.com.
The new semester will begin in February, with registration on Jan. 16. If you are unsure about computer registration, please join us on the Idaho Falls ISU Campus, Continuing Education Building, room 202, between 9:00 and noon for assistance.
Denise Morton
Idaho Falls