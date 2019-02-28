Rep. Chad Christensen has announced publicly that he is a great, safe, responsible driver. It would seem, however, that he has had a problem with inattentive driving and who knows, maybe while using a cell phone. His record with the Idaho Court Repository indicates that over the past 25 years he has received citations and found or pleaded guilty to the following:

• Operating an unsafe vehicle

• Driving a truck 4000 pounds over the limit 

• Failure to obtain a trip permit

• Speeding in a school zone

• Hit-and-run accident with a parked car

• Driving without privileges

• Dumping toxic waste on a public road in North Dakota

• Many speeding tickets

• Running several stop signs including one at a railroad crossing

And it is always the fault of “those wannabe cops screwing with me" (quote from his Facebook page).

Linda Loertscher

Bone

Load comments