Rep. Chad Christensen has announced publicly that he is a great, safe, responsible driver. It would seem, however, that he has had a problem with inattentive driving and who knows, maybe while using a cell phone. His record with the Idaho Court Repository indicates that over the past 25 years he has received citations and found or pleaded guilty to the following:
• Operating an unsafe vehicle
• Driving a truck 4000 pounds over the limit
• Failure to obtain a trip permit
• Speeding in a school zone
• Hit-and-run accident with a parked car
• Driving without privileges
• Dumping toxic waste on a public road in North Dakota
• Many speeding tickets
• Running several stop signs including one at a railroad crossing
And it is always the fault of “those wannabe cops screwing with me" (quote from his Facebook page).
Linda Loertscher
Bone