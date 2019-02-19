Idaho Falls' recent ordinance is a good law, to ban the use of cell phones while driving.
The people elected Mr. Christensen to do what the district needs. Did he ask those same people what they wanted? He said he talked to a few people. This is a personal vendetta.
Maybe if he put down his "responsibly" hand-held phone and pulled over from his "responsible" driving, he would notice what the rest of us see. I have personally noticed people on cellphones running red lights, not stopping at stop signs, and driving either too fast or too slow.
I have had people on phones tailgate me because they are talking and don't have a clue where they are. I have had people pull out of parking lots right in front of me because of their phone. I have noticed people crossing back and forth over the center lane because they were talking and not paying attention.
Being ex-law enforcement, as he claims, he should be more concerned about our safety because there are a lot of careless, irresponsible drivers out there.
It's a good law, Idaho Falls. Now, let's enforce it.
Bob McBride
Idaho Falls