For 2019:
• God Bless America should be sung in every church on every Sunday.
• Overturn Roe v. Wade.
• Impose term limits, 2 years for House and 4 years for Senate.
• Switch to paper ballots. You leave precinct with receipt as to how you voted, local school classes do manual tabulation, the tabulation can be posted on precinct door for 48 hours, then published in the local newspaper for 2 days. Four days later you have results. Who needed them at 8:01 election night anyway?
• An anti-Trust and FTC investigation of Google, Facebook and others. Put controls in place.
• Audit Congress, all 535 members. Expose corruption and greed in dealing with new issues, SEC rulings, Congressional members and staff taking advantage of insider information the owners of the country do not even possess.
• Close the entire southern border to those without proper identification.
• Recommend that all citizens acquire and respect the flag of the USA. Laws against damaging the flag.
• Investigate thoroughly the so-called “Hush/Shush Fund,” to determine who has used it and who put it into a bill initially-remove and rewrite.
• State control of all schools.
• English as our first language.
We're all in this big boat together. Let's start rowing together.
Lyman Martin
Idaho Falls