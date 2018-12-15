The snowy vastness of the upper Snake River Plain stretched out before me as I drove. Soft music on the radio recalled memories of a Christmas in western Montana’s Swan River Valley years ago.
My wife and I had been offered the use of a friend’s cabin, and he had filled us in on certain items we needed to know regarding the fireplace. He had majored in forestry, and we had some mutual association in my related work and as a forest lookout.
This is country where snowstorms come in quietly from the bordering ranges and fill the woods. Ski and snowshoe trails are opportunistic.
We slept on the enclosed front porch and watched as snow filtered through the trees outside on that Eve, the woods softly illuminated with its reflection. Vintage Christmas in the outback.
The morning dawned clear with the Mission Range filling the western horizon with its serrated grandeur. The mighty Swan Range with its lunging peaks just out of sight behind the trees to the east kept guard through the night.
The silence was deep, almost deafening. The spirit of the season quietly suffused by the background.
The Ice Age has left its handiwork, and its breath lingers in the sculpturing and atmosphere. There is no greater art, unadorned and unscripted. Invigorating and spare in its winter setting.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby