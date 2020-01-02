Taking my cue from the comments of a frequent guest writer, Dec. 24, I offer the perspective of someone, who, like many others in similar situations, has spent Christmases in widely scattered places. From Greenland’s icy, barren remoteness, to San Diego’s snowless urbanity. Two that stand out in my memory: 1954 — the far inner reaches of the great Sondrestrom Fjord, within view of the inland ice. On Christmas Eve, with the green waves and curtains of the aurora playing overhead, we set out decorating a tree flown in to us that had no needles left on it. There are no trees in that place. We lit it up outside the base operations building. Its singular light illuminated a small area of the snowy landscape. This was our Christmas. But our work went on, and it blended quickly into deep winter.
Sometime in the late 1990s in the Seeley-Swan region of northwestern Montana, a silent snow drifted down through the forest that Christmas Eve as my wife and I, with the fireplace banked, looked out from a friend’s enclosed porch as a gentle snow drifted down through the trees. No sound. Just the deep silence of a place that has known the grinding weight of ice-age glaciers. You can feel its breath on clear winter mornings when the surrounding sculpture is revealed in its dramatic reality. The study of geology reveals the process whereby nature has continued its slow, and sometimes dramatic, re-sculpturing of the planet. Little in nature operates in the sense of a straight-line graph. All things are undergoing change and alteration over varying frames of time. For us, this was Christmas in its most elemental sense. We are privileged to live in such times, benefiting so much from what science and exploration have revealed about the workings of the planet and the perspectives we can gain from our enjoyment of our time here.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby