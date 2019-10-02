I was encouraged to see in this morning’s paper that Idaho’s normally less vocal Sen. Mike Crapo had the courage and the wisdom to reserve judgment on the Trump impeachment inquiry until he sees where the facts lead. What a refreshing and unusual stance for an Idaho Republican. Even the normally more prudent Mike Simpson joined the pro-Trump chorus led by Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Russ Fulcher.
Ironically, in criticizing Democrats, Simpson said, “I, for one, believe the American people deserve more from their elected officials.” On that, Mike, I couldn’t agree more. I recall it was Risch who instilled the hyper-partisan tenor of the Idaho Legislature in the first place, and the effects of his arrogance and thirst for power have fueled the broadening political divide in this great state ever since. In his statement, Risch said: “There’s nothing wrong here. There’s nothing out of the ordinary.”
To me, that presents Jim Risch in a nutshell. Let’s all wait until the facts are in. Read the whistleblower complaint. Don’t allow others to tell you what to think. Abandon hyper-partisan media on both sides and simply weigh the facts as they emerge. Make decisions based on how those facts align with your personal sense of what is right and wrong. Decide what you feel is best for America and for Idaho. Finally, exert the only power you really have. Vote for those candidates who represent your personal beliefs, regardless of the R or D behind their name.
Jim Liljenquist
Idaho Falls