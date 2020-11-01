Social media makes up a large part of Americans’ lives. According to the Pew Research Center, 69% of U.S. adults use Facebook, and out of the people who reported that they use Facebook, 74% reported that they use Facebook daily.
Unfortunately, social media is also how a large portion of Americans get their political information. In the article "Social media’s contribution to political misconceptions" written by R. Kelly Garret, it is written that “later more Americans named Facebook as the site they most often used for political information in the month leading up to Election Day 2016 than named any other site, including those of high-profile news organizations such as Fox News, CNN, and major national newspapers."
Social media also contains some inaccurate information, which is shown in the article "Users say they regularly encounter false and misleading content on social media — but also new ideas," written for the Pew Research Center. It reports on how the majority of people in most countries report seeing false content on social media sites, as well as information that makes them feel negatively about groups different from them.
This shows that social media is harmful to U.S. elections because a large portion of U.S. adults gets their political information from social media, and the information they are finding may not be correct. To solve this problem, people should research both candidates and their proposed policies instead of basing their votes on what they see on social media.
Julian Seabury
Idaho Falls