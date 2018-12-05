On Nov. 23, I shared the commentary page with another cartoon bashing our president (not the target-rich left), and two iconic national journalists: Georgie Anne Geyer, and Bob Franken.
Geyer and Franken seem more moderate nowadays since the far left has reared its ugly head. Compared to the far left, even Nancy Pelosi seems moderate. Ms. Geyer said we need a moderate president. She cites Michael Moore saying we need to avoid the Democratic "Big Mouths" and find a beloved American who can rise above all the self-indulgence.
Geyer then asks: "Who would you put on the list? Let's start with Mitt Romney, Joe Biden, John Kasich and Michael Bloomberg". Her suggestions are reasonable, temperate and judicious. They are accomplished moderates, not socialists. Unfortunately, after the president's second term and Vice President Pence's two terms, Geyer's choices will all be too old to run.
Jim Sathe commented on my last letter. He personifies the democratic donkey who can be stubborn. Trump is not going to shoot the immigrants. Obama used tear gas, separated children and didn't help Republicans fix the law. Not one radical Democrat can acknowledge what I just wrote.
Some Democrats frighten me. I'm glad we have a hard-nosed leader who will protect our borders from a serious problem. The donkey seems to be wearing blinders. The "loyal minority" disregarded the danger just before the first waves hit. They knew they were coming and didn't want us to prepare. They appear to be more interested in embarrassing the president than protecting our country.
It isn't working. Most citizens want safe borders.
Stanton Anderson
Idaho Falls