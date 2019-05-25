I attended the TRPTA meeting on May 21. I only knew of the meeting in advance because I was informed the week before by a kindly city council member. I noticed a short article informing the citizenry in this paper of the date and place on the day of the meeting.
Why not place a notice one or two weeks before the meeting? Certainly, the meeting was as important as a change in garbage pickup.
Commissioner Radford was most interested in how past bills were to be paid. I totally agree this is a high priority. He was much less enthusiastic about an alternative or solution once TRPTA had been dissolved.
My observation is that the county and city administration have ignored a problem of several years duration and did nothing to correct it. I would describe the situation as benign neglect, with malignant consequences.
The only voice that seemed well prepared was Mr. Jeff Markin from the Idaho Transportation Department. He observed:
1. The calculated usage by the mayor was much lower than that of ITD.
2. TRPTA does not necessarily need to be dissolved before an alternative system can be considered.
3. There are several viable options.
4. Pocatello has a viable bus transportation system.
Unfortunately, the mayor and commissioners were not aware of Mr. Markin’s talents many months ago before TRPTA drove off the cliff.
Perhaps the city of Pocatello and Mr. Jeff Markin can direct our leaders to build a great bus system in Idaho Falls.
I like to consider myself an eternal optimist.
Paul Brooke
Idaho Falls