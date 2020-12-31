One year and one month — zero progress since buying the land for a police facility. That’s the major achievement of our mayor and City Council regarding any physical action or completion of anything related to building the much-needed police facility, including the clown who begged to get re-elected so he could assure the police station was started and built timely. Hot air to say the least.
At their current rate of progress, it will be at least five to 10 more years before this city of 60,000 plus and growing gets a much needed, much deserved, stand-alone state-of-the-art police facility.
Combine this failure with their failure to have meters on every home, business, city, county, state, federal facility or land that uses water within the city of Idaho Falls. Then add to that the unfinished four lanes of Woodruff Avenue from Lincoln Road to Highway 26. A true bottleneck.
But they are really good and prompt in raising and spending our taxes.
With all these failures, it would be a complete waste of time and effort to ask or get them to shut down the other monumental failure in this city: the Auditorium Groups’ event center. Over 10 years of wasted tax dollars, again with basically nothing to show for it now or the long term future.
In the 2021 city elections, clean house.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls