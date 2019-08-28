Compliments to the Post Register for the excellent and informative article regarding a stand-alone police station/compound for Idaho Falls. Job well done.
What was surprising and very disappointing was the fact that two study groups (one as early as 2007) both recommended and supported the need, and yet nothing has been done. Also, the apparent unwillingness to bite the bullet, in spite of some of the Bonneville RHINO, oops, Republican hierarchy and a badly abused bonding mechanism.
But the city leaders sure find the time and means to entice more transplants to this city, with no police station independent enough or with enough facilities and equipment to handle the current problems, let alone what more transplants will bring or create.
When there's a valid, beneficial or safety/security need, strong leaders find a way. As an example, the cities bulb turbines that save city taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars every year (now paid for). That wasn't an easy task but dedicated, strong leadership got it done.
It's time to find out if the city leaders can actually get this very much needed police facility built and not studied to death.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls