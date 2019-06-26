On June 13, 2019, the Idaho Falls City Council voted unanimously to approve the annexation of 119 acres into the Fairway Estates development. This development is near Sage Lakes Golf Course, on the northwest side of Idaho Falls. The developer is planning to build over 180 housing units.
This is a great new potential source of tax-based income for the city. Will any of this money be used to repair or maintain N. 5th W./East River Road? Currently, this road has several vehicle-damaging potholes. The city and the county can’t seem to work together to maintain the road. I have personally witnessed snow plows lift their blades and sand trucks stop scattering sand as they travel in and out of the city and county property. Also, there is no bike path or consistent shoulder on East River Road, making bicycle travel extremely dangerous, especially as cars swerve to avoid potholes. The city and the county need to work together to fix East River Road before someone gets seriously injured, or worse.
The safety of both current and future residents is a major concern. There is limited access to the development. When is the city going to require the developer to create an exit on to N. 5th E./Lewisville Highway like originally planned? The City Council would rather change the fire code than fix the problem they have allowed to exist for 15 years. Enforce the fire code; build a bridge over the canal to create additional access to the neighborhood.
Joanne Malmo
Idaho Falls