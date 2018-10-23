Frank Clark is inaccurate in his comments on my letter. I do not get confused. American democratic socialists are not anti-capitalist. They do not want the state to take control of private industry. That is right-wing fear mongering.
Frank and his friends on the right need to understand the current concentration camps in America were built by and supported by his president and his fellow Republicans in Congress.
Those concentration camps hold children, including toddlers; separated from their parents in a vain attempt to scare already frightened people from trying to reach and enter the biggest bastion of Freedom on this planet, the United States of America.
Donald Trump has no shame, but there should be some Republicans who feel the shame of this horrendous policy. Have they no decency?
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls