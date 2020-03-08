I've recently studied an interesting article by Alex Newman on climate. It seems there was a Climate Reality Conference going on in Madrid While the UN was having its climate gathering. The reality conference hosted a variety of environmental groups that reject climate alarmism. This group received little press, except for a few articles of condemnation. Princeton scientist, Dr. Happer, said more carbon dioxide would be good for the earth due to more foliage and more food production. He said, "We are here under false pretenses wasting our time talking about a non-existent climate emergency."
General Secretary Wolfgang Muller of the European Institute of Climate and Energy rejected the notion that there was anything scientific about the alarmism. He said: "If it's settled, it's not science. If it's done by consensus, it's not science."
I suppose the flat earth theory was considered settled science. There were other speakers and interesting information. Those in the group signed a petition that was sent to the UN and the leaders of Europe. It was, of course, ignored.
Are the climate cult leaders true believers, and do they really believe what they teach their followers? If they really believed, would they continue flying tens of thousands of people thousands of miles to attend UN climate summits? Skype and virtual meetings are used by Fortune 500 companies all the time. They are always blaming Americans, and yet due to technology we produce just 15% of human-caused carbon dioxide. Why not urge China to be more like America? Sen. Rand Paul says it's not about carbon dioxide at all, but socialism versus capitalism.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton