Some legislators, and especially those of the younger generation, seem genuinely concerned about climate change. Much is said about dire future consequences to our planet due to man's activity. Suggested solutions would destroy our economy.
Documents show the Trump administration is preparing to create a committee to review climate science. This is being very much opposed by alarmists who feel the committee would be made up of deniers. This opposition seems strange. If the alarmists feel the present science is correct, they should have nothing to fear as it would reinforce what they believe. For those who feel this is an important issue, you can contact the White House (www.whitehouse.gov/contact) to give your input.
Alarmism isn't new. The original Earth Day was held in 1970 and it was claimed the earth only had ten years left. Jimmy Carter in 1977 on national TV claimed we would use up all the world's proven reserves of oil in ten years. A senior UN official said by the year 2000 entire nations would be destroyed by rising seas. In 1865 economist Stanley Jevons predicted England would run out of coal by 1900 causing all factories to close. I could go on and on.
I feel more CO2 would produce a greener more lush world. The present alarmism will pass.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton