R. Grant Hunter stated that “I feel that more CO2 would produce a greener more lush world." Well, no, not when it comes to food production. Although moderate increases in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere can increase some crop yields in some places, other factors, such as increased temperatures resulting from increased CO2, ozone and water and nutrient constraints, counteract these potential increases in yield. If higher temperatures exceed a crop's optimum temperature, yields will decline. For example, in 2010 and 2012, high nighttime temperatures reduced corn yields across the U.S. Corn Belt.
Many weeds, pests and fungi thrive under warmer temperatures, wetter climates and increased CO2 levels. The ranges and distribution of weeds and pests are likely to increase with climate change. The resultant increased use of herbicides and pesticides is a threat to human health.
Increasing concentrations of CO2 reduce the nutritional value of most food crops by reducing the concentrations of protein and essential minerals in most plant species, according to the EPA. This direct effect of rising CO2 on the nutritional value of crops represents another threat to human health.
Fisheries already face multiple stresses, including overfishing and water pollution. Climate change worsens these stresses. Increasing CO2 concentration in the ocean results in increasing acidification by the formation of dilute carbonic acid. Ocean acidification is already being shown to be depleting and destroying coral reefs, which are the homes and breeding grounds for much of the world’s ocean food supplies.
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls