The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change presents a strong body of scientific evidence that most of the global warming observed over the past half-century is due to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. But what does this warming mean for hurricane activity?
According to a Sept. 2018 article in the journal Science that was led by Hiroyuki Murakami of NOAA, and which explores the link between global warming and hurricanes:
“We show that the increase in 2017 major hurricanes was not primarily caused by La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean, but mainly by pronounced warm sea surface conditions in the tropical North Atlantic. It is further shown that, in the future, a similar pattern of North Atlantic surface warming, superimposed upon long-term increasing sea surface temperature from increases in greenhouse gas concentrations and decreases in aerosols, will likely lead to even higher numbers of major hurricanes.”
As Charles Allen points out, the complex links between global warming and hurricane frequency and intensity are under active debate. Less equivocal are the links between global warming and increasing sea temperatures, sea levels, and storm surges.
In addition, there is the direct effect on the oceans of pumping massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, acidification from the absorption of carbon dioxide to form dilute carbonic acid. Ocean acidification is already being shown to be depleting and destroying coral reefs, which are the homes and breeding grounds for much of the world’s ocean food supplies.
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls